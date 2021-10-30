Rare Roman Statues Discovered in Railroad Excavations in England

Archaeologists discovered a set of “incredible” rare Roman statues during the excavation of a site in England ahead of a high-speed rail project, the railway company said in a statement.

Two complete statues of a woman and a man, with the head of a child, were found at the site of the old Norman church of St Mary in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, south east England, while archaeologists dug a ditch around the foundations of a tower. Anglo-Saxon.

As experts working on the High Speed ​​​​2 (HS2) project dug, they found the three “stylistically Roman” busts, a find that archaeologists described as “amazing”.

“For us, finishing the dig with these totally amazing finds is beyond thrilling,” said Rachel Wood, chief archaeologist at Fusion JV, who is working on the project, in a statement.

“The statues are exceptionally well preserved and you really get an impression of the people they represent — literally, looking into the faces of the past is a unique experience,” added Wood.

“Of course, this leads us to wonder what else might be buried under England’s medieval village churches. This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime site and we are all looking forward to hearing what more experts can tell us about these amazing statues and the history of the site before the Norman church was built.”

Other discoveries

Two of the busts consisted of a separate head and torso, which experts say is “not entirely unusual” because the statues were commonly vandalized before being knocked down.

Experts also recovered an “amazingly well preserved” hexagonal glass Roman vase — which, although presumably more than 1,000 years old, had large intact pieces — as well as large tiles, painted plaster walls and Roman cremation urns.

The team believes the site — a natural mound, covered with soil to form a taller mound — may have been a Bronze Age cemetery. It was later replaced by a square building, which experts consider a Roman mausoleum.

“The Roman materials found in the surrounding ditch are very ornate and insufficient in number to suggest that the site was a domestic building,” HS2 said in a press release. The findings will be transferred to a specialized laboratory, where they will be cleaned and examined.

