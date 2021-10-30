Rayssa Leal, Pamela Rosa and Gabi Mazzeto go to the final of the World Skate Street Championship | skateboard

The trio of Brazilians Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Gabriela Mazzeto secured a spot in the final of the stage in Lake Havasu, Arizona, United States, this Friday. The final of the World Skate Street (SLS) takes place this Saturday, with live broadcast of Sportv2 from 4pm.

Of the 12 participants, five Brazilians competed for the eight places in the final. In the first heat, Gabriela Mazetto, Marina Gabriela and world champion Pamela Rosa faced the Japanese Momiji Nishiya, Olympic champion, and Funa Nakayama, in addition to the American Mariah Duran.

Pamela made the best score in the first heat with 14.6 points and showed that she is 100% recovered from the ankle injury that left her out of the final of the Tokyo Olympics. Who surprised was Gabi who returned to competitions after maternity leave and with 12.9 points was in seventh place. The only Brazilian in the battery not to advance to the final was Marina.

In the second heat, silver medalist Rayssa Leal and the biggest female name on street Letícia Bufoni faced the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot, Keet Oldenbeunving and Candy Jacobs, and the American Samarria Brevard.

Despite minor mistakes, Rayssa scored the best score in the semifinal in the 45-second lap and introduced the excellent skateboard in the sequence of four tricks. In his usual fun way, he played for the cameras while waiting for the notes and classified first in the overall ranking, with 15.5 points.

Rayssa Leal at the Lake Havasu, Arizona, stage of the SLS

Bufoni missed the third maneuver and needed to make a high note on the last attempt to get into the top eight, but lost his balance after landing.

