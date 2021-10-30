Real beats Elche with goals from Vini Jr. and takes the lead of Espanyol – 10/30/2021

Brazilian Vini Jr. had another outstanding performance in the season and, this time, it was Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Elche, in a match valid for the 12th round of the Spanish Championship. He scored twice, with Milla dropping to the home team.

With this, the meringues return to the leadership of the competition, as they tie on points with Real Sociedad but stay ahead on the goal difference (14 against the opponent’s seven).

Real’s next game of the season is for the Champions League, against Shakhtar Donetsk, on November 3rd. After the commitment to the continental tournament, attention returns to La Liga, when they face Rayo Vallecano on the 6th, away from home.

Who did well: Vini Jr.

The absence in the call-up of the Brazilian team did not change the attacker’s concentration, which appeared in a good part of the offensive actions of Real. When the game was “locked”, it was necessary in the finalization and opened the scoring, and then scored another one, easily taking it off the goalkeeper.

Who was wrong: Mojica

Elche’s left-back didn’t have a bad game, but he missed the pass that allowed the opponent’s goal, as the ball was “clean” for Casemiro. Until that moment, the owners of the house were better at the game.

Rodrygo gets hurt

Who didn’t have a good day was the Brazilian Rodrygo, who left the field injured in the 17th minute of the first half. Apparently the player was feeling a discomfort in the left side.

Vini opens the scoreboard

The game was balanced and the best chances were all for Elche. Everything changed in the 21st minute, when Real took advantage of a wrong pass to get ahead. Casemiro managed to find Mariano Díaz in the middle of the opposing defense, which opened for Vini Jr. to puff up goalkeeper Casilla’s net with a strong cross kick. It was his eighth goal this season for Real Madrid.

Alaba almost gets complicated

The Austrian defender is one of the highlights of Real’s squad, but he almost “handed” a goal to Elche. At 38 minutes of the first stage, Alaba hesitated and the blunder gave Boyé a chance to steal the ball, infiltrate the area and find Pastore, who gave a precise touch to Lucas Pérez, who missed the shot in front of Courtois.

Again him!

Vinicius Jr. was not “contented” with making one and decided to increase the advantage 27 minutes into the second half. The Brazilian took advantage of a great pass from Modric, won the marking in the race and gave a simple touch to take the goalkeeper and score the second goal of the meringues, who also took advantage of the numerical advantage as the defensive midfielder was sent off shortly before.

Brazilian error

Everything was controlled by Real, with the score 2-0 and one more player. However, Casemiro missed the ball, which was left to forward Milla, who didn’t waste it and reduced the score at the end of the match.

DATASHEET

ELCHE 1 X 2 REAL MADRID

Competition: 12th round of the Spanish Championship

Date: 10/30/2021

Schedule: 9:00 am (Brasilia)

Local: Manuel Martínez Valero stadium

Red card: Guti (Elche)

Goals: Vini Jr. at the 21st minute of the first half and the 27th of the second half; Milla 40 minutes into the second half

Elche: Casilla; Palaces; Roco, Bigas and Mojica; Guti, Mascarell (Marcone), Fidel (Milla) and Pastore (Gumbau); Boyé (Morente) and Lucas Pérez (Benedetto). Technician: Fran Escriba.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Carvajal); Éder Militão, Alaba and Marcelo (Mendy); Casemiro, Kroos and Modric (Camavinga); Vini Jr. (Hazard), Mariano Díaz and Rodrygo (Asensio). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.