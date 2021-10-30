Real Madrid refuses deal for Bayern Munich’s Tolisso, says portal

Real Madrid remains one of the most sought after clubs in the transfer market. The news of players offering themselves to meringues at all times is nothing new. This time, the athlete whose name was placed on the Madrid club table was Corentin Tolisso, who currently plays for Bayern Munich. The information is from the “fichajes futbol” portal.

The defensive midfielder of the German club has already refused a proposal to renew the Germans, would be free to sign a pre-contract in January, and would also be in the crosshairs of PSG and Juventus, but would be giving preference to playing for the club of fellow French national team member Benzema . Other clubs that were linked to the 27-year-old were Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid.

The situation is unlikely to go ahead, as the focus of Carlo Ancelotti’s team is another Frenchman, Paul Pogba, who could also leave his club for free to join Real Madrid. Neither transfer has made progress in recent days, but it looks like Pogba will be a strong name in the next window.