Reformulation in Flamengo? Renato Gaúcho hands over the position and the board makes a decision about his future

O Flamengo has been going through one of the most critical moments this season. This last Wednesday (27), the red-black was disqualified from the Copa da Brasil. At Maracanã, the team from Gávea lost by a score of three to zero against Athletico-PR and ended its participation in the competition.

Flamengo goes through a crisis on and off the field

With a not very regular start to the season, the board of Flamengo decided to dismiss Rogério Ceni from the rubro-negro command. To try to fix the problem in the field, the board decided to hire Renato Gaucho.

The new coach started his work well, however, he is currently being challenged by the fans and also by the board. With the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, your work could be in check and the next games could be decisive in solving your future

Renato Gaucho leaving Flamengo?

There are four games without a win and the elimination for Athletico-PR left the backstage of the Flamengo agitated. According to the website Torcedores, the rubro-negra board wants to undergo a makeover, which includes changes in the cast and the dismissal of Renato Gaucho.

According to the website O Globo, the technician would have said: “if the problem is me, no problem”, making itself available to the board. Even with the possible speech, the directors of Flamengo chose to keep the coach, at least until the next bad result.

In addition to the leaders, the pressure of fans against Renato Gaucho it’s big. If the red-black team stumbles against Atlético-MG, in the next match, the command of the Rio team may change for the rest of the season.