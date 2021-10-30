Remo will report case of racial injury to CBF; Cruise Apologies by Episode – Sports

Remo repudiated the case of racial slur against Jefferson in the Pará team’s victory over Cruzeiro by 3-1, at the Independência stadium, last Thursday, 28, in Série B, and informed that he will formally report the episode to the CBF. In a video published by the club from Pará, it is possible to hear a supporter of the Minas Gerais team calling Jefferson a “monkey”, when the athlete celebrated his goal.

O cruise apologized for the case, condemned the racist attitude and said he will try to identify the fan. “What happened to the athlete Jefferson was, is, and will always be unacceptable”, says the note. Remo thanked Raposa for his position and stated that he believes that the CBF will take the appropriate measures.

The administration of the Independência stadium informed that it will carry out a scan of all the cameras that have captured images, in addition to seeking information from the security guards who were close to the site.

Victim of the episode, Jefferson manifested himself on his Instagram account and regretted what had happened. “God’s justice does not fail,” he wrote.

We sincerely apologize to both of them for happening on our premises. We will take all the steps in our power to identify the aggressor and we will continue to fight so that this is never repeated in football or anywhere else.#ScratchORacism — Cruise (@Cruise) October 29, 2021

O rowing is in 11th position, with 41 points, while the cruise occupies the 13th place, with two points less. Both no longer have a chance to move up to Serie A in the Brazilian Championship. In the next round, Raposa will host Vila Nova at home, on Monday, at 7:00 pm, and the Pará team will face Londrina, on Tuesday, at 7:00 pm.