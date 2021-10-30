Renato Augusto made in China: midfielder has already been used in three roles on the Corinthians team; see which ones | corinthians

The updated version of Renato Augusto that Corinthians presents in 2021 has had a feature brought by the player from his time in Beijing Guoan, China: versatility.

At 33, the midfielder has already played three roles with coach Sylvinho in Brasileirão. Ability he developed during his spell in Chinese football.

– In China, as there are only three foreigners who can play, sometimes you mess with them. And as I do many functions, I played in all of them, from 5 to 9, even from center forward or second striker. This made me see the game more, today I feel more comfortable on the field. I used a lot of time in China with the difficulties to evolve even my game – said, in a recent interview.

In the 12 games in which he started, Renato Augusto was chosen as the second man in the midfield, sharing the role with Giuliano. They form the midfield tripod, sometimes with Victor Cantillo and sometimes with Gabriel.

Twice, during games, Renato became first defensive midfielder: during the 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança, when he scored a goal in this role; and then in the 1-0 loss to Sport, in Recife, when he replaced Cantillo, with cramps. Leão’s goal came out after the change.

In the last round, in a 2-2 draw with Internacional, Renato Augusto became the reference in the attack when Róger Guedes was moved to the left field. After the match, Sylvinho showed signs that he could repeat this lineup in the future.

– Renato reinstated Corinthians, he can play a midfield, but he can play this false center forward, with retention. Can it continue? This gives clarity for the future. It’s about understanding the athletes, and they also understand you (…) We created a very favorable situation in the game and suddenly for the future. Can you use it? It can be used within the near future – said the coach.

Timão returns to the field on Monday night, at 9:30 pm, against Chapecoense, at Neo Química Arena.

