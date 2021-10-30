Resident Evil Village have free DLC • Eurogamer.pt

Resident Evil Village will have additional free content.

In the latest financial report, which confirms that Monster Hunter Rise will continue to have more free add-on content, Capcom has revealed that Village players will have more scenes to play.

In the statement to investors, Capcom said that “we will continue to lead consumer management to understand player trends and user preferences as we build a business model for online operations, taking into account the status of our free additional content for titles like Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.”

Resident Evil Village is already over 5 million units sold and Capcom has already confirmed that it wants to continue to sell more units, either through price cuts or promotional activities that increase its visibility.

Launching free DLC is another way to make it appealing in the long run.