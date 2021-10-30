Revenue paid income tax refund to 292,752 taxpayers this Friday – News

The Internal Revenue Service releases this Friday (29) the payment of the residual batch of 2021 Income Tax refund. The amount will be deposited in the account indicated in the declaration of 292,752 taxpayers. The lot, which also includes residual refunds from previous years, is R$448.5 million.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer can access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “See Refund”.

The query can also be done through the Revenue’s application for tablets and smartphones, which allows direct access to information bases on the release of IR refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment

The payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax return. If, for some reason, the credit is not made (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must make the request through the e-CAC Portal, available on the IRS website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

In this case, the person may also reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf or calling the BB Relationship Center through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

Priority

Of the total amount that will be released, R$169,234,573.08 are for taxpayers who have legal priority, with 4,593 elderly people over 80 years old, 40,459 between 60 and 79 years old, 3,862 with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 14,520 with the biggest source of income coming from the teaching profession.

229,318 non-priority taxpayers were also contemplated who submitted their declaration by October 14th.

Rectification

The Revenue page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, which allows for a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing statement, accessed on the e-CAC. If a pending statement is identified, the taxpayer may rectify the statement, correcting the information that may be mistaken.