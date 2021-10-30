Rico calls Marina a fake and pawns argue

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the peões recorded the program “Hora do Faro”. After the table with the elimination of the week, Tati Quebra Barraco, the participants participated in a game in which they had to deliver chests with criticisms to their colleagues in confinement.

Rico had to answer the following question. “Never expect from a sailor what he doesn’t have to give. Who doesn’t offer anything good?”. The comedian chose Dynho Alves and Marina Ferrari, claiming that the piece is fake. The two argued.

She is very false to me. She was the most fake person in the game. A person who doesn’t have the courage to slap the face, take a stand. She is a VZeira. […] She thinks a lot about what the public is seeing of her. […] She wants to be perfect, she wants to be a saint. And she is a very, very, very fake person. I am extremely disappointed in this girl. Rich Melquiades

The pawn said he wants to block and leave Marina on social media, in addition to accusing Marina of being afraid to live, take a stand and play. Rico added that Marina wants to please everyone in the house, including Erasmus, whom Rico says she hates.

The businesswoman replied that her conscience is clear, but interrupted by her colleague, she asked to speak several times. Marina defended herself.

I’m being inside here like I am outside, when I have friction with some people, I call and talk. I was always real with him and everyone here. […] I always told him I was going away and I didn’t want to play along with him. Marina Ferrari

Marina complained about the fact that Rico caused punishment and did not apologize, in addition to saying that she wanted to get away from the pawn because he disappointed her and hurt other participants.

“She is the most fake person in this house. She forgets that she has to please the public and not the people here,” complained Rico.

The girl then accused Rico of treating her well in the house, but later wanting to face her on live shows to harm her.

“He likes it here to show up, to draw attention and it’s the way he can stand out. I don’t, thank God, I get it my way, I like to please outside and I like to please in here too because it’s mine personality, my character. I position myself when I need to position myself,” defended Marina.

The pair continued to argue, until Rico said that the influencer needs to stand up rather than wanting to look perfect.

“I’m not perfect. […] I won’t force it, I won’t belittle anyone. I don’t need to reduce the other one to appear,” snapped Marina.

“Nobody here votes for Marina. […] She prays I don’t get the farmer because I put her straight,” promised Rico.

“You can put it”, concluded the pawn.

Rico ended the discussion by saying that he had “swallowed a lot of frogs” and calling his colleague a fake in a low voice.