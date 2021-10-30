Rico detonates Dynho and quotes MC Mirella in discussion

After arguing with Arcrebiano and Sthefane Matos, Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), had a conflict with Dynho Alves too, with whom he had already had a fight with the right to requests for the dancer’s expulsion after an aggression.
Arcrebiano fired that Rico “likes the media” when Dynho joined the conversation and also needled the comedian. “We’ve lived off the media for 10 years now, give it a shot,” he said and the comedian countered, quoting MC Mirella, the dancer’s former artist and wife:
What media, boy? Ten years? I’m meeting you here. I met you through Mirella, famous is Mirella, known is Mirella, it’s not you, no. Rich Melquiades
“Go take it in your c*! I wanted to see if you’d give that boob out there, just say that with a bunch of camera, microphone”, said Dynho, “I’ll take it in the c*! Oh, just say that now,’ out there.’ Miss me,” Rico replied.
“You’re wrong, I don’t even know why you guys are arguing with that dick in your c*, that’s why I don’t even answer him, I just listen. Fucking jerk, just wait these hours to open your mouth”, finished Dynho after the comedian went to his room.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
After Tati Quebra Barraco’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
2.25%
4.17%
20.73%
0.91%
0.66%
2.55%
0.79%
1.85%
23.17%
12.38%
0.81%
20.82%
7.70%
1.19%
Total of 17759 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.