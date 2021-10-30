Rico exchanges barbs with Bil Araújo and quotes ‘BBB 21’

The spirits of the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) were heated after the recording of “Hora do Faro” — which had Tati Quebra Barraco, the sixth eliminated, detonating Gui Araujo and sealing peace with Rico Melquiades.

The comedian exchanged barbs with Arcrebiano and Sthefane Matos, the farmer of the week, in a dynamic in “Faro”, frictions that continued after the recordings ended.

“People are surprised when they hear what a person has already said and know it’s true,” Rico began. “Especially when you’re just waiting for the live ones to do the VTs,” Arcrebiano fired.

“‘People just wait live to talk,’ guys, nobody’s going to come out of nowhere and say: ‘Look, girl, you’re this and that’. Save me, guys,” countered the comedian.

“Laugh in my face, no, bro. Play with me, no. That’s being fake. Stay with you and that’s it,” fired the ex-BBB. “That’s right, we don’t joke, each one in his square. That’s it, ok”, countered the ex-“On Vacation”.

“He laughs, then he gets there and he can’t stand my opinion. He goes to the f**k,” continued Arcrebiano. “What did you want, wanted me to laugh in your face? You go,” snapped Rico.

“Why didn’t you give me the fake sign? Be real, don’t make up things. Then you’re going to see a madman, I accept the real things”, said the comedian. “There you go two crazy people,” replied the ex-BBB.

“You’re not going to have this VT with me,” snapped Rico. “You’re the one who won’t meet me, you little shitty cookie,” snapped Arcrebiano. “You’re not going to have it, you manipulator,” added the comedian.

Arcrebiano then talked to Sthefane next to Rico and needled the pawn, who countered:

Spoke the owner of the game. Bil, you don’t know anything to say who’s going to get lost. You don’t know anything, brother, who will get lost is you with this dirty game, your dirty game. No wonder you left the second elimination of the other show. You, me and everyone here, no we know what’s going on out there. We just know you’re a dirty, manipulative player. Rich Melquiades

“Each one in his square, Rico, fake,” countered Arcrebiano. “You can call me everything, but I’m not fake because I’ve always given my opinion and talked about you,” Rico said.

“Wait for VTzinho to arrive, the ‘live life’. During the day he is laughing, playing and the foursome**, the VTzinho arrives and you release the lion”, the ex-BBB sniffer. “I don’t want to give you a VT today, when I feel comfortable doing a VT I’ll call you”, countered Rico.

“Forget it, pretend I’m not even here, cookie,” continued Arcrebiano. Then the comedian started arguing with Sthefane Matos as well.

