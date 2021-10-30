Rico says that Bil is only famous because of Juliette

After arguing with Arcrebiano, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades detonated the pawn in conversation with Dayane Mello in the bedroom. According to the comedian, the ex-BBB should thank Juliette, winner of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), for her fame.

“He hates us, Bil. He hates us,” said Dayane.

“He hates it because we don’t fall for him, got it? […] False,” Rico replied.

The pawn added that Bil should have gone to the countryside in place of Tati Quebra Barraco and been eliminated, in addition to stating that Arcrebiano thinks he’s the “good guy, who knows everything, the hottie”. The duo then started talking about the model’s experience in “Big Brother Brasil 21”, a reality show in which they participated earlier this year.

“Bil wants to be like: ‘You’re still going to get lost in the game.’ needled the Alagoas.

“15 days is an experience? 15 days is nothing,” Dayane scoffed.

He thanks Juliette because he took a field with Juliette. He made a name for himself on Juliette. Thank him, he, Juliette. […] Won a million, was on top of her. The popular, f*da is Juliette and Gil. It’s not Bill, no. For the love of God. He was lucky that he caught a Big Brother with these people, with Gil and Juliette, who raised the program. Of course everyone raised it, but he would be grateful for participating in this edition. Because if it weren’t for this edition and participated in another, he would be forgotten. Rich Melquiades

Dayane added that Arcrebiano is “awful” and humiliates people, stating that Gui Araujo also does the same.

“Bad player,” concluded Rico.