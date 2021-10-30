“Rico will win A Fazenda 13”, says Tati Quebra Barraco

Despite all the bullshit, Tati Quebra Barraco assumed that he sees Rico Melquiades as the great champion of A Fazenda 13. The artist made the revelation during a hearing session with this columnist and other journalists, in the recordings of Hora do Faro, this Friday (29th). /10).

In the opinion of the most illustrious daughter of Cidade de Deus, the humorist from Alagoas stole the show and will win the R$1.5 million prize. “He stole my scene. Rico is going to win this A Fazenda,” she said.

“I wasn’t a friend of Nego do Borel”, says the funkeira

In addition to talking about Carlinhos Maia’s friend, Tati decided to put an end to the story that involved her name and that of Nego do Borel. “I wasn’t friends with Nego do Borel. I never was! I’ve already met him three times, took a picture, posted it and he didn’t like it. Not even there for me! It’s not because we’re MCs that we’re friends”, said the owner of the hit Boladona.

The ex-peoa also detonated businessman Gui Araujo: “He passed me by. I believed him”. Tati and Gui formed an alliance and lived talking about the game, however, the singer felt left out over time.

Tati was eliminated with only 15.78% of the votes in her favor in the field last Thursday (28). She faced Rico Melquiades, who won one more chance with 63.81%, and MC Gui who also saved, with 20.41% of the valid votes.

