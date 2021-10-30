Rio and eight other cities in the metropolitan region have ‘very low’ risk for Covid-19

RIO — The last risk map prepared by the State Health Department indicates that nine of the 92 municipalities in the state of Rio are at “very low risk” for Covid-19. In addition to the capital, the other eight cities classified with the green flag are in the Metropolitan Region: Duque de Caxias, Itaguaí, Magé, Mesquita, Nilópolis, Nova Iguaçu, Queimados and São João de Meriti. The remaining cities are “low” level (yellow flag), with the exception of five others, which are “moderate” level (orange flag).

The level of risk classification of each municipality is one of the parameters provided for in the resolution of the SES that regulated in the early afternoon the end of the mandatory use of masks in open environments in the state. The technical note, motivated by the state law on the subject that was sanctioned this Wednesday, was published this Thursday, in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette, as foreseen by the incumbent, Alexandre Chieppe.

“This 54th assessment does not show regions with HIGH risk (red flag); the Middle Paraíba region is classified as MODERATE risk (orange flag); the Northwest, North, Serrana, Baixada Litorânea, Metropolitana II, Center-South and Baía da Ilha regions large remain classified as LOW risk (yellow) and Metropolitan Region I is classified as VERY LOW risk (green). In this assessment of the Risk Map, a return to the LOW level was maintained throughout the State. the reduction in the occupancy rate over the past few days. Secondary indicators, such as attendance at the UPAS, number of requests for beds and number of people in line, also point to a scenario of reduction, even with the presence of the Delta variant predominating in the ERJ. ” says an excerpt from the technical note released this Friday.

To define the color of each municipality’s flag, the state risk map is based on a point classification system developed by technicians from the State Department of Health, which is, in turn, guided by certain epidemiological indicators. These indices are divided into two main axes: service capacity and epidemiological.

The first includes the following indicators: ICU and ward bed occupancy rate due to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) and ICU bed exhaustion forecast. The second is composed of the Covid test positivity rate in the current month (ie, the percentage of disease confirmations among the total number of tests performed) and the variation in the number of cases and deaths from SARS in a given period of time.

With reference to the current epidemiological week, this period always runs from the second to the fourth epidemiological week of today backwards. The setback, according to SES, is due to the delay in updating the Covid-19 data by municipalities. Epidemiological weeks are a measure of time used by epidemiologists around the world in the study of Public Health events, making it possible to compare waves of cases that happened in different years, for example.

In the case of the capital, for example, there was a 55% reduction in deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (Srag) and 45% in cases of srag in the last week. The infirmary and ICU occupancy rate also helped the municipality of Rio to be ranked low.

“For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Metropolitan Region I is classified as VERY LOW RISK (green), the Northwest, North, Serrana, Baixada Litorânea, Metropolitana II, Center-South and Ilha Grande Bay regions remain classified as RISK LOW (yellow), and the Middle Paraíba region returned to MODERATE RISK (orange), due to the increased variation in the number of deaths, impacted by small variations in absolute numbers, for example, the increase from one death to two in the comparison , represents a 100% increase in deaths in the city”, says an excerpt from the technical note.

The secretariat also highlights in the document that the number of requests for admission has been falling in the last week, as well as the queue for beds, today with only people waiting for regulation and no longer due to lack of vacancies.

“It is possible to observe that the demand for ICU and Infirmary beds began to show an increase as of August, reaching an average of over 150 requests/day, but that in recent weeks it has been showing a reduction in requests, remaining below 70 requests per day since the beginning of October”