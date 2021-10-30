Rio has a booster shot recap for those aged 64 and over this Saturday; then resume vaccination on Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro

In Rio, this Saturday (30) will be booster dose recap of the Covid vaccine to everyone who is 64 years old or older. The prediction of the Municipal Health Department is that the posts are open until 12pm. Afterwards, immunization in the capital will be suspended until Wednesday (3) – see details below.

With the interruption of vaccination on Monday and the holiday of the All Souls, on Tuesday (2), SMS informed that whoever has the second dose scheduled for the 1st and 2nd of November can get the vaccine this Saturday. The city announced that the stocks are only sufficient until this Saturday, and that it is waiting for the arrival of new doses to follow the calendar.

In addition, on Saturday all Cariocas aged 12 and over who have not yet been vaccinated can also receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine; and the second dose for those who have the scheduled date. Apart from the elderly aged 64 and over, people with immunosuppression aged 12 or over and health professionals who took the second dose in April can also be immunized

1 of 1 Vaccination calendar in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Vaccination calendar in Rio — Photo: Reproduction

Next week, the application of booster dose resumes on Wednesday (3), with recap for seniors aged 64 years or more. Between Thursday (4) and Saturday (6), Rio plans to immunize people over 63 years old with the booster dose.

As of Thursday night (28), the city had registered that 5,757,150 people had taken the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19. With the complete vaccination scheme (two doses or a single dose), there are 4,465,338 people, which represents a coverage of 66.2% of the total population and 84.6% of the adult population (aged 18 and over).

The booster doses in the elderly and people with a high degree of immunosuppression totaled 688,437 applications so far, according to the SMS.

The municipality reminds that home vaccination is available for bedridden seniors and PwD aged 12 years or more. The appointment can be made through the following link or through WhatsApp 21 97620-6472 — service channel from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm. The deadline for scheduling is up to 30 days.

Number of deaths in Rio exceeds that of countries

On this Friday (29th), Rio de Janeiro surpassed the 35,000 deaths caused by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. The index is higher than some countries, such as Canada, Portugal, Japan, Egypt, and Bolivia, when analyzing the absolute numbers.

Despite this consolidated mark, contamination and death rates have been falling in the capital. The reduction is due to the population’s vaccination schedule. The discharge, according to the criteria of the city hall, made it possible to make the use of masks in open spaces more flexible.

“Out of every 100 tests, only four are positive in the city. Eighty-two percent of our units haven’t had a Covid case for over a week. Only 2% of our admissions are Covid cases. I think we will hardly be able to reach a number so below that”, said Daniel Soranz, Rio’s municipal secretary of Health.

The city of Rio has the lowest transmission rate since the start of the new Coronavirus pandemic.