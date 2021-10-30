Roberto Carlos talks about an accident in which he lost his leg in childhood

Roberto Carlos told Nelson Motta about the accident that resulted in the loss of his leg during childhood. The singer also narrated how the search for the prosthesis was in his adolescence. The journalist and music producer produces a biography of the King.

“Roberto said that at the age of 13/14 he didn’t even have a prosthesis in his leg. It was those pants with the small pins and the crutch. He used to go to school, he played”, he says. As a teenager, he says, they consulted several doctors looking for a prosthesis until they found a German professional.

“At the third hospital they went to, they heard about a German doctor. Maybe he was trained in some concentration camp or he was just an innocent. The fact is, the guy was an ace. The German put a tennis ball to soften it and built a prosthesis for Roberto”.

“He said he ran off, stumbling, ran down the beach. The next day, he went to a dance and danced the night away. He had no problem talking about his leg, about the accident”, he concludes, in an interview with the EXTRA newspaper.

Roberto Carlos will have a serial biography

Nelson Motta produces a four-episode series to tell the musician’s life. He shares the script with Patrícia Andrade, from “Two sons of Francisco”. Both conducted a series of interviews with the musician, which will serve as the basis for the story.

“We did a lot of interviews with him, and he was great. The tactic was perfect: ‘Roberto, we’ll only put in the script what you tell us. What you don’t want simply doesn’t count.’ He, surprisingly, opened up quite a bit. I told him that, in order to make the project, it would be important for the character to be humanized”, says Motta.

