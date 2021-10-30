Roblox has fallen? Game presents instability this Friday

the phenomenon Roblox was offline globally during the early hours of this Friday (29) and remains unstable throughout the day. Players reported on social media problems connecting to the server in the title.

The outage started to be reported around midnight this Friday and was followed by a decrease in active players. At the moment, some users are already able to return to the game on computers, while instability continues on mobile phones. The website Down detector Brazil logged at least 550 in-game unavailability notifications this afternoon.

Graph shows level of users who reported problems with Roblox on Downdetector Brasil (Image: Reproduction/Downdetector)

On Twitter, Roblox Corporation claims to be aware of the issues and apologizes to players: “We know you’re having trouble using Roblox right now. We’re sorry and we’re working hard to get everything back to normal.”

We know you’re having issues using Roblox right now. We’re sorry and working hard to get things back to normal. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 29, 2021

With over 350 million downloads, Roblox is a highly successful platform among children and teenagers. With some similarities to LEGO and Minecraft, in Roblox you find different types of games created by the community.

If you watched the show Round 6 (Squid Game), wondering how you would perform in games, know that it is possible to test your skills in the challenges of the Korean success of Netflix, in recreations within the Roblox.