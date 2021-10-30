Rocha: With Tite, Vinicius Jr. Keep evolving in Real – 10/30/2021

Bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the national team for the matches against Colombia and Argentina in the qualifiers was not an absurdity for Tite.

The Barcelona midfielder was the best in Brazil in the last World Cup, with superior performance and being even more decisive than Neymar. He deserves credit in this attempt to return to Barcelona, ​​after injuries and frustrations in recent years.

What most shocked in the list of the coach of the selection was the absence of Vinicius Júnior. The striker has been showing clear evolution at Real Madrid, now under the command of Carlo Ancelotti. Fruit of the trust transmitted and the freedom granted to the 21-year-old striker.

Vinicius scored a spectacular goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and was important in the victory over Barça at Camp Nou. It’s been improving in the finishing of attacks, with more calm to define the most correct action – dribbling, passing or finishing – and also progressing in the fundamentals.

Vinicius Jr. even comes back to recompose, when the 4-3-3 merengue needs to change to the 4-1-4-1 without the ball. But it works better as speed escape and with field to accelerate and seek duel with defenders. It’s very strong in one against one.

In the opportunities he won in the selection, however, the striker received many defensive assignments. Sometimes retreating so far on the left that it served as a “second wing” in a five-man sustained line. Against Chile in Santiago, all this care to mark Mauricio Isla. The clear intention was to give Neymar complete freedom.

By the way, Tite’s list indicates that the coach has Lucas Paquetá to fulfill the role of midfielder on the left. So the Lyon player acted very well in the rout over Uruguay. But if Neymar stays on the left in PSG’s attack with Messi and Mbappé and Coutinho regaining the title at Barcelona, ​​we could have a repeat of the last World Cup, but this time in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Coutinho inside, Neymar at the end.

If that’s the idea, let Vinícius Júnior continue to grow at Real Madrid. To limit yourself to scoring in the squad and without any great prospects in the short term with the green and yellow jersey – in other words, the World Cup in Qatar next year – it’s better to stay at the club.

With a great coach, who Tite sought out in 2014, his “gap year” that he used to travel and try to improve his game model. He went to Madrid, talked to Ancelotti, studied the variation from 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 to 4-4-2, at the time with Cristiano Ronaldo gaining freedom, Bale returning from the right and Di María opening on the left to form the second row of four.

Vinicius Jr. is not CR7, but it would be a waste to relegate him to an essentially defensive role, with plenty of room to run in the offensive transition and therefore further away from the opposing area. Ancelotti understands this. Tite, apparently, no.

So the Brazilian striker can take advantage of the break on the next FIFA date for specific jobs, under the supervision of the Italian coach. Football thanks.