Rodolfo Rodrigues: Vinícius Júnior shines again for Real. What’s up, Tite? – 10/30/2021

Vinícius Júnior scored both Real Madrid goals in the 2-1 away victory over Elche this Saturday (30) and led the merengue team to the leadership of the 2021/22 Spanish Championship.

Dismissed by coach Tite in the last call-up of the Brazilian national team, the striker reached 7 goals in the Spanish League, where he is the second top scorer behind fellow Benzema, author of the 9 goals. Among the top five national championships in Europe, this season 2021/22, Vinícius Júnior is the Brazilian with the most goals, ahead of Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and João Pedro (Cagliari), who scored 6 goals each.

Adding up all competitions this season (Champions League, Europa League and National Cups), Vini Jr is also the Brazilian with the most goals (9). In 14 games played so far, the 21-year-old forward, in addition to 9 goals, has another 5 assists, participating in 14 goals for the mighty Real Madrid.

With this excellent start to the season, Vinícius Júnior is shot the best Brazilian in European football in this 2021/22 season. And the question that he and several Brazilians asked yesterday, after Tite’s list for the qualifiers, is: why was Vinícius Júnior not called up? What is the coach’s criterion, who has always talked about meritocracy? Tite’s inconsistency makes no sense.

