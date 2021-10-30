Rondonópolis registers flu outbreak in children and health advises that they be vaccinated against H1N1

The Municipal Health Department advises that children from zero to nine years old are vaccinated against the flu in the city. The city warns that Rondonópolis is registering an outbreak, with a high number of flu cases among children in this age group. The vaccine against H1N1 is available at all health centers and to get immunized just go to the clinic closest to home.

The head of the Municipal Public Health Department, Paulo Padim, explains that there are 35 health posts in the city with the vaccine available and the immunization of children between zero and nine years old is essential to prevent greater circulation of the virus, since a high number of cases has been registered in the city.

In addition to the vaccine against H1N1, Health reinforces the need for adolescents up to 14 years old to be immunized against HPV. The vaccine is also available at 35 health posts. “We need teenagers to get the HPV vaccine. The population needs to be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. We have to close all possible doors for the circulation of viruses in the city and for that, the population needs to be vaccinated”, emphasizes Padim.

Parents should also be careful when updating their children’s vaccination card and looking for a health center to immunize them. Diseases such as measles, rubella, hepatitis, polio, among others, can cause serious damage to health and in some cases even death, and all have vaccines available in the public network. It is up to the population to do their part to keep the vaccination calendar up to date.