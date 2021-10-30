Route of Emotions: Voepass starts selling tickets between Fortaleza and Jericoacoara; see prices – Business

the airline flightpass began this Friday (29) the sale of tickets to two destinations in the Route of Emotions: Jericoacoara, in Ceará, and Parnaíba, in Piauí.

The routes will be made from the cities of Fortaleza/CE and Teresina/PI, and these two are part of the list of new cities operated by the company.

The new route will also feature new flights departing from Fortaleza to Petrolina/PE, with a stopover in Juazeiro do Norte/CE.

The new destinations will come into operation at the beginning of the summer vacation season, from December 12th, and will be operated by Voepass model ATR72 aircraft, with capacity for 70 passengers.

Photograph:

flightpass

Ticket prices

In a direct survey carried out by the report this Friday on the Voepass website, the cost of a one-way ticket (December 12th) and return (December 15th) between Fortaleza and Jericoacoara costs R$999.98 with taxes included, luggage for hand and without the right to check the suitcase.

The stretch between Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte costs R$ 399.98 round trip, with departure on December 13th and return on December 17th. The rate already includes boarding fees, hand luggage and no checked bag.

Round trip prices:

Fortaleza-Jeri

R$998.98

Fortaleza-Juazeiro do Norte

BRL 399.98

Fortaleza-Petrolina

BRL 799.98

Fortaleza-Parnaíba

BRL 1,999.98

Passport of Emotions

In addition to the conventional ticket, the company will offer the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which will allow customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for the date and for the definition of destinations. The passport will be available for sale from November 5th and flights also start on December 12th.

“The passport is a guarantee of flexibility for travel to those destinations that are so popular at this time of year. We want to provide the passenger with the best experience, with the freedom of choice on their trip”, explains Eduardo Busch, CEO of Voepass.

According to the executive, previously, the objective was to also operate Barreirinhas and São Luís, important centers of the Rota das Emoções, however, there was a relocation of the network and operations in Maranhão will start later.

“The new flights meet a strong demand in the intra-northeastern region, especially in this period of high season, and emerges as one more way in this moment of recovery of the Brazilian aviation and tourism sector, which has been so affected since the beginning of the pandemic”, adds José Luiz Felicio Filho, president of Voepass.