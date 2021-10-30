Rumor | Honda prepares SUV to compete with Toyota Corolla Cross; see which

The Brazilian market is dominated by SUVs and some automakers are completely reformulating their product line to adapt to this new reality. THE Honda, which recently announced that it will no longer produce the mid-range Civic sedan in Brazil, wants to chase its main rival, Toyota, and create an SUV capable of going head-to-head with the Corolla Cross.

According to the Chinese website Yiche, the automaker’s idea is to develop a medium SUV, which could be inspired by its iconic sedan and even inherit the name, a kind of Honda Civic Cross, just like the rival did with its SUV. It would be made on the three-volume platform and would have a design similar to the new generation of the car, which has already been launched in the United States and which should land in Brazil (this time imported) in early 2022.

The big question, however, is that another Honda SUV, the HR-V, which also gained a new generation, got bigger and should compete head-on with models like the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taos — in addition to Corolla Cross itself. Therefore, it would not make much sense for the Japanese automaker to create another medium model to enter this dispute. Therefore, it is speculated that the “Civic Cross” is positioned between the aforementioned HR-V and CR-V, which is also available in our market.

Speaking of the technical part, the possible Civic Cross can be equipped with the 1.5 turbo engine with 173hp (the same as the Civic Touring), only gasoline, or with a hybrid variant that will also be part of the line up of the Civic sedan. The Toyota Corolla Cross, in turn, has two types of engine: a 2.0 aspirated 177hp and a light hybrid 120hp, the same set as the Corolla Hybrid sedan.

Will we have another medium SUV in the Brazilian market? Let’s wait.

