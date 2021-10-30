Salvador applies 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses against Covid-19 this Saturday

2nd dose can be anticipated depending on the return date. | Photo: Shirley Stolze I Ag.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador will follow normally this Saturday, 30, with application of 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses. Currently, people over 12 years of age are part of the strategy, including pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or more, in addition to the application of a booster dose for those over 60 years of age.

The application of doses takes place from 8 am to 1 pm. To have access to the vaccination, it is necessary, before going to the clinics, to check the suitability on the website of the Municipal Health Department. At the time of vaccination, it is necessary to present an official identification document and vaccination card, if you have one.

Pregnant women must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription. The mothers must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Born Alive Declaration (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by their parents, who must present an official identification document with a photo. If they are accompanied by guardians, it is necessary to present a declaration of responsibility signed by the parents.

The application of the third dose will be administered to seniors aged 60 years or older or health workers who took the second dose until April 30th. Before heading to the posts, they should check if the name is on the list on the website of the Municipal Secretariat of Salvador.

Anyone who has the second dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer scheduled for until November 23, can already anticipate the application. The second dose of CoronaVac that is scheduled for November 1st can also be anticipated.

Check out the posts:

1st DOSE

ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT Comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

SHELVES AND MATEWARDS

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

RESEARCH OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE OXFORD

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras).

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE PFIZER

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 60 YEARS OR OLDER

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE: HEALTH WORKERS

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE: IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).



