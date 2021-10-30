Salvador vaccinates against covid-19 this Saturday (30); see schedule

The City of Salvador continues, this Saturday (30), with vaccination against covid-19 for all the public eligible for the strategy, and who has their name on the list of qualified on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), on the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

According to the folder, the application of the first dose continues for people aged 18 or over; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with and without comorbidities or disabilities. The application of the 2nd dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac immunizers normally follows the flow.

Elderly people aged 60 years and over, health workers and immunosuppressed patients also have access to the 3rd dose normally. Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, since the administration of the third dose will happen automatically.

The traveling service of immunization by means of the Vaccination in Movement bus will also continue this Saturday (30), at Praça da República, in Periperi, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the application of the 1st dose for adolescents with or without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years, in addition to pregnant and postpartum women, the 2nd dose from Pfizer and the 3rd dose for the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers and immunosuppressed patients.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT comorbidities, 12 to 17 years old – 8 am to 1 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL: 8 am to 1 pm

Obeying the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can seek immunization points.

To have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the vaccination course. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 8 am to 1 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

1st DOSE – RESEARCH OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OVER: 8 am to 1 pm

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 1 pm

People who are scheduled for the 2nd Oxford dose by November 23 can go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras).

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 1 pm

Anyone who has their 2nd CoronaVac dose scheduled for November 1, 2021 can go to the immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 1 pm

People who have their 2nd Pfizer dose scheduled for Nov. 23 can go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE – PEOPLE AGE 60 AND OVER: 8 am to 1 pm

The application of the third dose will be administered to elderly people aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until June 2, 2021. Before going to the health posts, they should check if their name is on the list on the SMS website.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for individuals who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, the team will automatically return. The site is http://vacinaexpress.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE – IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS: 8 am to 1 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until October 1st, 2021 can go to the health centers.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

3rd DOSE – HEALTH WORKERS: 8 am to 1 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until June 2, 2021 can go to the health centers.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am ), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).