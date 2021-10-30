Santa Casa de São Paulo sells Hospital Santa Isabel to Rede D’Or for R$ 280 million

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

THE Santa Casa de Misericordia de São Paulo, one of the most traditional non-profit hospitals in the city, announced the sale of its private unit, Hospital Santa Isabel, to Rede D’Or São Luiz for R$280 million. The deal was unanimously approved by the administrative board of the Irmandade da Santa Casa.

According to Santa Casa, the direction sold the operation, despite having preserved ownership of the property, to reduce bank debt and invest in improvements to the care of patients at the Unified Health System (SUS).











© Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

View of the Santa Casa de Misericórdia of São Paulo, in Santa Cecília, central region





“The institution is cleaning up its bank debt and will therefore continue in the search for sustainability, resume its investment capacity and service to SUS patients, through the modernization and expansion of our facilities”, said doctor Vicente Renato Paoilillo, Santa Casa provider , through note.

In addition to the BRL 280 million, Santa Casa will receive an annual rent paid by Rede D’Or, which will also go directly to settle the debts. In addition, the purchasing company will also invest in renovations of 3 thousand square meters of space for the care of patients coming from the SUS.

According to Santa Casa, there will be no layoffs at Hospital Santa Isabel, and current employees will maintain their normal activities.

long crisis

Santa Casa de São Paulo has been facing a financial crisis, at least since 2014. As a result, there was a drop in several services provided by one of the largest and most important hospitals in the city of São Paulo. At that time, employee salaries were also behind schedule.

However, this is a problem that affects several Santas Casas across the country. In April, during a public hearing, the president of the Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB), Mirocles Campos Véras Neto, estimated that the debt of these institutions exceeded the BRL 8 billion.

In the case of the São Paulo unit, there was a kind of management shock to bring Santa Casa out of the worst moment. For this, it had the support of the Administration Institute Foundation (FIA) to create a broad process of organizational restructuring.

Last year, among the institution’s biggest debts were the loan with the Federal Savings Bank, in the amount of R$360 million, and R$50 million with suppliers and employees.