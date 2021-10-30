Santa Catarina city councilors ask that Netflix remove Round 6 from the catalog

Councilors of Içara, in southern Santa Catarina, approved a request to request the withdrawal of the Round 6 series from Netflix. Councilor Edson Freitas (MDB), author of the document, is concerned about the access that children and adolescents have to the content, which is available on the streaming service.

The subject was on the agenda of the session last October 19th. The councilor asks Netflix to send a file to remove the South Korean production from the catalog, “due to the negative impact caused on children and teenagers of school age.”

In justification, he says that the series “mixes children’s games with barbaric crimes” and that he is concerned about the impact it can have on the mental health of children and adolescents.

Parental rating

As stated in the Ministry of Justice and Public Safety’s ratings search system, the Round 6 series is not recommended for children under 18 because it contains “extreme violence”, “sexual content” and “lawful drugs”.

In the series, as stated in the synopsis, “failed players accept a strange invitation to a survival game. A millionaire prize awaits, but the stakes are high and deadly.”

Indication to schools

In the session, the councilors also approved an indication proposed also by Edson, so that the City of Içara sends a document with an alert to municipal schools about the series.

Series creator does not recommend that teens watch

The creator and director of Round 6, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said in an interview with O Globo newspaper that he is frightened by the repercussion that the series has had among children and teenagers, whether on Netflix or on social networks.

He says this work is not for them. “I hope that parents and teachers around the world are prudent so that they are not exposed to this type of content,” he told O Globo.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram