Santa Catarina councilors ask Netflix to remove Round 6 from catalog – Politica

Santa Catarina councilors urge Netflix to remove Roud 6 from catalog (photo: Disclosure/Netflix) The councilors of Iara, Santa Catarina, approved the sending of a request to Netflix asking for the removal of the South Korean series ‘Round 6’ from the catalog available to customers in the municipality. Although the series has an indication of 16 years of age, the document alleges that this type of violent content can have an impact on the mental health of children and adolescents.

The proposal by Councilor Edson Freitas (MDB) was approved in a vote in the Chamber and sent to Netflix on October 20, but there is still no response from the streaming platform. “The content of the series contains explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, trafficking in organs and sex scenes, and uses simple children’s games such as: ‘French fries 1,2,3’, ‘Tag of war’, ‘Balls of gude’ to murder in ‘cold blood’ people who do not reach the final objective”, the document alleges.

“There is concern about this type of violent series that mixes children’s games with savage crimes. In addition to the ease with which children access this material, there is the impact it can have on the mental health of children and adolescents, especially those who are already, for some reason, fragile.”

The plot became the latest global phenomenon created in South Korea. The attraction became the platform’s most-watched series during the first 28 days of airing, with 111 million views, displacing “Bridgerton”, which debuted earlier this year and was viewed by 82 million accounts in the same period.