Santos announces settlement of debt with Huachipato for the purchase of Soteldo | saints

Santos announced this Friday that it would pay off its debt with Huachipato, from Chile, by hiring Soteldo in 2019.

Alvinegro had acquired 50% of the economic rights of the Venezuelan, but never paid the amount to the Chilean team.

The case entailed a punishment by FIFA, called Transfer Ban, prohibiting Peixe from hiring. The situation was resolved with the sale of the player to Toronto, Canada, in April this year. With the transfer, Peixe managed to release the blockade imposed by FIFA.

The sale was closed for US$ 6 million (about R$ 33.8 million at the current price), with Santos transferring its 50% to the Chilean club. Now, Alvinegro has paid off the remaining US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.8 million) of the agreement.

– We are happy to conclude another big problem for the club – said the president of Santos, Andres Rueda.

The debt to Huachipato was listed by the current management as one of the ten biggest financial problems encountered in early 2021. This was the fourth debt paid off on the list.

In addition to Huachipato, Santos has closed debts with Hamburg (Germany) for the hiring of defender Cleber Reis, Atlético Nacional (Colombia) for the arrival of defender Felipe Aguilar and Brugge (Belgium) for the purchase of Luan Peres.

Also according to the club, an installment of US$ 990 thousand (R$ 5.6 million) has already been paid, and another US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8.4 million) will be paid in December to Krasnodar, from Russia. This amount refers to the hiring of midfielder Christian Cueva. With Doyen, Alvinegro paid 4.6 million euros (R$ 30 million) this year. The fund was the investor responsible for the arrival of striker Leandro Damião.

– Above all, we are seeking to restore the club’s credibility. These are problems that could generate new inconveniences, and we are working to prevent them from happening again, that they remain in the past – commented Rueda.

Read more about Santos:

+ Carille leads training in Curitiba

+ Santos has 24 related for the game against Athletico

1 of 2 Sale of Soteldo to Toronto FC was part of the deal with Huachipato — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Sale of Soteldo to Toronto FC was part of the deal with Huachipato — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Santos also informed that, last week, it completed the payment of the last installment of the agreement with FK Sports, signed in 2020, totaling R$4.9 million.

According to the club, the payment concerns an alleged request by the Modesto Roma Junior administration to expedite the receipt of the solidarity mechanism in the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG, in August 2017.

The company that would have done the service is Quantum Solution, based in Malta, which later transferred the credit to FK Sports. According to the annex of the Fiscal Council’s opinion on the 2020 accounts, the agreement recognized the total updated amount of the debt claimed by FK Sports, with a 30% fine in case of non-compliance, and also required Santos to waive an action against the former president Modesto Roma Junior and to all available resources on the case.

The situation was analyzed by the Deliberative Council in the 2018-2020 triennium due to a complaint by the then employee of the Legal Department of the club José Ricardo Tremura. According to him, the then advisor to the Presidency, Moacyr Roma, nephew of Modesto Roma Junior, requested the signing of a contract and a confession of debt with Quantum with retroactive dates.

In several meetings of the Deliberative Council on the subject, the effective participation of Quantum in receiving the solidarity mechanism was questioned.

According to the current administration, three main reasons raised the debate: Santos was entitled to the amount received and Neymar himself asked PSG to make the payment in an easy way; those responsible for Quantum were never found by representatives of the Deliberative Council to provide clarifications; and Quantum is located in a tax haven.

Members of the Fish Legal Department told the Supervisory Board that they advised former president Orlando Rollo to sign the agreement as it did not benefit the club. Up to the time of the settlement, the value of the lawsuit was deposited in court, without a favorable judgment to either party.

The Supervisory Board requested that the agreement be forwarded to the Inquiry and Inquiry Committee (CIS), as part of the analysis of the 2020 accounts. At the moment, the process continues in accordance with the statutory deadlines.