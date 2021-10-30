Santos finishes paying Huachipato and concludes “controversial” deal with FK Sports

Santos finished paying the debt with Huachipato, from Chile, in relation to the hiring of Yeferson Soteldo in 2019.

Former President José Carlos Peres’ Peixe promised to pay Huachipato, but did not transfer a single real. The debt was punished by FIFA and Alvinegro, already with Andres Rueda, sold the Venezuelan to Toronto, Canada, in April this year. The deal was closed for US$ 6 million (R$ 33.8 million), an amount transferred directly to the Chileans, and now the final part of US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.8 million) has been paid.

“We are looking, above all, to restore the club’s credibility. These are problems that could generate new problems and we are working to prevent them from happening again, that they remain in the past. We are happy to conclude another major problem for the club,” said Rueda.

Santos has already paid US$990,000 (R$5.5m) and still needs to transfer US$1.5 million (R$8.4m) in December to Krasnodar, in Russia, for the arrival of Christian Cueva. For Doyen, Peixe has already covered 4.6 million euros (R$ 30 million) this year.

another deal

Last week, Santos concluded the payment of the agreement with FK Sports, in a total of R$4.9 million (R$4.4 for the company and R$456,000 for a law firm).

The agreement, signed at the end of 2020, concerned an alleged request by the Modesto Roma administration to expedite the receipt of the solidarity mechanism in the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG, in August 2017. The company that would have done the service is Quantum Solution, a firm based in Malta and which later transferred the credit to FK Sports.

According to the annex of the Fiscal Council’s opinion on the 2020 accounts, the agreement recognized the total updated amount of the debt claimed by FK Sports, with a 30% fine in case of non-compliance, and also required Santos to waive an action against the former president Modesto and all available resources.

The situation was analyzed by the Deliberative Council in the 2018-2020 triennium due to a complaint by the then employee of the club’s legal department, José Ricardo Tremura. According to him, the then presidential advisor, Moacyr Roma, nephew of Modesto Roma, requested the signing of a contract and a debt confession with Quantum with retroactive dates.

In several meetings of the Deliberative Council on the subject, the effective participation of Quantum in receiving the solidarity mechanism was questioned. Three main reasons raised the debate: 1) Santos was entitled to the amount received and the athlete Neymar Junior himself asked PSG to make the payment in an easy way; 2) those responsible for Quantum were never found by representatives of the Deliberative Council to provide clarifications; 3) Quantum is located in a tax haven.

Members of Santos’ legal department told the Supervisory Board that they had advised former president Orlando Rollo to sign the agreement as it did not benefit the club. Until the moment of this settlement, the value of the action was deposited in court, without any favorable judgment to either party.

The Supervisory Board requested that the agreement be forwarded to the Inquiry and Inquiry Committee (CIS), as part of the analysis of the 2020 accounts. At the moment, the process is proceeding in accordance with the statutory deadlines.

