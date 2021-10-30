São Paulo line-up: Rigoni should return against Inter; Calleri and Nestor likely embezzlement | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni ended Saturday morning’s preparation of São Paulo for the duel against Internacional, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, scheduled for Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Morumbi.
Training at the Barra Funda CT brought Rigoni closer to a return to the team, while practically defining the absence of Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor.
Rigoni, who is recovering from a strain on his left thigh, once again worked the ball with the rest of the squad. It is likely that he will form the tricolor attack duo with Luciano.
Luciano during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc
Calleri, with an edema in the thigh, and Nestor, who had a sprained ankle, did activities with the ball and specific work for the injuries.
A possible São Paulo for Sunday has James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Rigoni and Luciano.
São Paulo has 34 points at the Brazilian Nationals, in 13th position, and is trying to get closer to the G-6 – where Inter is in sixth place, with 41 points.