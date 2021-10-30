São Paulo line-up: Rigoni should return against Inter; Calleri and Nestor likely embezzlement | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni ended Saturday morning’s preparation of São Paulo for the duel against Internacional, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, scheduled for Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Morumbi.

Training at the Barra Funda CT brought Rigoni closer to a return to the team, while practically defining the absence of Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor.

Rigoni, who is recovering from a strain on his left thigh, once again worked the ball with the rest of the squad. It is likely that he will form the tricolor attack duo with Luciano.

1 of 2 Luciano during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Luciano during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

Calleri, with an edema in the thigh, and Nestor, who had a sprained ankle, did activities with the ball and specific work for the injuries.

A possible São Paulo for Sunday has James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Rigoni and Luciano.

