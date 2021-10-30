São Paulo sells jewelry for European football; see how much will go to the club coffers

Juventude informed that forward Paulinho Boia, who belongs to São Paulo, was negotiated with Metalist, from Ukraine, this Friday (29th)

the attacker Paulinho Buia, which belonged to São Paulo and was loaned to the Youth, it was negotiated with the Metalist from Ukraine, this Friday (29). According to information from GE, the offer was 1.8 million euros (R$ 11.8 million) for 75% of the economic rights of the player.

For the visibility offered by Juventude to the striker, the Caixas do Sul club will receive 10% of the value of the negotiation. Although not yet confirmed by São Paulo, the athlete’s sale was informed by the team from Rio Grande do Sul. In an interview with GE, Marcelo Barbarotti, director of Juventude, spoke about the agreement.

“It’s in the final stages. We have our compensation. We’re taking care of the documentation. Now he’ll perform the medical exam there. The window is closed, but he travels for exams. The only chance he’ll play for Juventude again is not to pass in medical examinations,” he concluded.

Paulinho Boia had been listed for the match against Bahia, this Saturday (30), but was cut off the list. Wearing the Juventude shirt, the forward was on the field for 20 opportunities and scored three goals.