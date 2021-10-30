Season two trailer has blood, magic and war; Watch · TV News

Netflix released this Friday (29) the trailer for the second season of The Witcher. The video shows scenes with a lot of blood, wars and beings with evil powers with the potential for destruction The series starring Henry Cavill premiere on December 17th .

The new episodes will see Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) in new battles against magical creatures and evil humans. While trying to prevent the end of time, the protagonist also needs to worry about young Ciri (Freya Allan).

In the plot, Geralt tries to keep the princess safe. To do this, the warrior takes Ciri to the most trusted place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. The second year promises to introduce another side to Cavill’s character.

With North and South fighting for supremacy, the Continent’s elves, humans and demons wage an intense, bloody war. With the battle taking place, the protagonist must protect the young woman from something much more dangerous: the mysterious power inside her.

Season two will feature the addition of names such as Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Cassie Clare (Brave New World), Chris Fulton (Legitimate King), Graham McTavish (The Hobbit trilogy), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Liz Carr (The OA) ) and Simon Callow (Outlander) in the cast.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an injury suffered by Cavill, the recordings suffered several delays. Even so, the premiere of new episodes of The Witcher have been confirmed for this year.

Watch the subtitled trailer for the second season of The Witcher below: