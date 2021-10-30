Secretary says that without PEC, the amount paid will be BRL 220

The new Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said today that without the approval of the PEC of the Precatório, it will not be possible to pay a benefit of R$ 400 this year. Thus, the value of Bolsa Família, which will be replaced by Auxílio Brasil, will be R$220.

“What we were able to forward is correction for inflation,” he said.

Currently, the average benefit paid by the program is R$190. The government’s idea is that the new benefit could reach R$400 in November and December, and be paid by the end of 2022, reaching 17 million of families.

Still according to the secretary, the folder does not consider any other funding possibility to make Brazil Aid feasible other than the PEC dos Precatórios. Colnago, who took over after Bruno Funchal’s resignation, argued that the proposal does not change the country’s fiscal trajectory

“Ministry of Economy does not work with any option other than discussing the text of the PEC dos Precatório”, he said, when asked about the possibility of a state of calamity being decreed.

The special secretary also stressed that it is not up to the Ministry of Economy to decide on the millions of people who will lose emergency aid and will not receive Brazil Aid. According to him, this is “a policy of the Ministry of Citizenship”.

* With information from Reuters and Estadão Content