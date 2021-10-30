See 7 recipes of the peãozada that are the envy of Top Chef Brasil – Photos

Confinement is fraught with daily challenges, but there are also times when pedestrians The Farm 13 allow creativity to flow! In the kitchen, they prove they are talented and surprise each other with several mouth-watering recipes worthy of Top Chef Brazil! Check out! One of Mileide’s favorite pastimes is cooking. When she was in charge of lunch, she prepared a real feast! There was everything on the menu: rice, beans, meat with sauce, salad, lasagna and fries. Wow! Play/PlayPlus

If you think Rico just likes bullshit, you’re wrong. The comedian loves to prepare sweets. For breakfast, he made a delicious apple cake with brown sugar. The recipe was a hit among pedestrians Play/PlayPlus

In addition to being a great model, Dayane proved that she also has culinary skills! The girl prepared a mouthwatering eggplant lasagna. Everyone praised the taste of the dish Play/PlayPlus

If you are looking for a quick and practical recipe, Marina has the solution: crepioca. Just add eggs, tapioca, oregano and salt. The influencer taught the pedestrians step by step and everyone approved! Play/PlayPlus

For sweets lovers, there is nothing better than a good chocolate syrup. Dayane prepared the apple cake, but the peons gave that increment and were delighted with the treat Play/PlayPlus

Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades prepare a dinner with that dash of personality. The unusual dish consisted of pasta, boiled eggs, ketchup and tomato sauce. Can pedestrians already compete in the Top Chef? Play/PlayPlus