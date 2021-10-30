See all the details of Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary Special Edition

Now with fishing mode!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Celebrates 10 years next day November 11th and the Bethesda released some of the content extra than the birthday version, Skyrim Anniversary Edition, will receive. As part of the Bethesda celebration will still broadcast the launch event on the 11th at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time) in their official channels on YouTube and on Twitch featuring the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voice Choir.

Much of Skyrim’s longevity owes much to the modder community, but also to Bethesda’s own continued investment, and one of the elements that represents this investment is the Creation Club. although still are essentially mods for Skyrim (and Fallout 4), the contents of the Creation Club are financed by the Bethesda who hired famous modders, made the content curation, and cast in a official platform.

The version that celebrates 10 years of Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary, will feature 74 Creation Club creations, 48 ​​of which are already available and 26 are yet to be released, totalizing over 500 new unique assets added to the game between new quests, items, armor, houses, and game modes. Players who already have The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition version (2016) and Game Pass subscribers will receive four Creation Club contents for free, but will have the possibility of upgrade to anniversary version releasing all Creation Club content.

Golden Saints & Dark Seducers



The Saints & Seducers content, released in 2019 via Creation Club, introduces two new story missions, with side quests, plus new armor, weapons, enemies, and is one of the densest and most complete content released on the Creation Club, a great free addition for anyone who already has the special 2016 version and is not interested in upgrading to the anniversary edition.

Rare Curios



Also as part of the Saints & Seducers content, Rare Curios introduces new items imported from the most diverse places in Tamriel via the Khajiit caravans.

Survival Mode

To add a denser experience to Skyrim players, Survival Mode introduces the elements of cold, hunger and fatigue to the world of Skyrim, causing players to seek shelter, wear warmer clothing to protect themselves from the cold, eat, drink and rest, rather than simply looking for the best equipment and character upgrades.

fishing

Fishing mode, despite being almost mandatory in Japanese RPGs, is still quite rare in Western RPGs, but it was introduced as part of the Creation Club content that will come free to all Skyrim special edition owners, perfectly matching Skyrim’s Survival Mode. The fishing function allows players to search for schools of up to 20 different types of fish across the world of Tamriel.

Remember that the Anniversary Edition and Special Edition are different versions of Skyrim, and the Anniversary Edition will feature all of the Creation Club content, not just the four that will be added to the Special Edition as a 10-year celebration of the game. Another benefit that comes free to Special Edition owners is the upgrade with upgrades for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Game Pass subscribers.

The Anniversary Edition with all Creation Club content will be available for purchase on November 11th and will not be part of the Game Pass content available, and this update must be purchased.

Via: Gamespot Source: Bethesda