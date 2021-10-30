see disease symptoms and prevention

According to data from a survey by the Brazilian Liver Institute (Ibrafig), 60% of the population did not, or do not know if they did, tests for the detection of hepatitis C and 52% for hepatitis B. This proves the carelessness of Brazilians when the subject is liver cancer, as chronic living with these viruses is one of the main causes of the disease.

The Ibrafig survey was carried out by the Datafolha Institute, which interviewed 1,995 people over 18 in 129 municipalities in the five regions of Brazil, in the period between September 8th and 15th.

According to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), liver cancer occurs in more than 80% of cases and is considered aggressive. On the other hand, 8 out of 10 respondents said they know that hepatitis testing is available free of charge at public health facilities and despite this, 47% answered that they do not undergo the test because they do not feel the need and 46% for lack of interest. Including, hepatitis C is curable and hepatitis B has an effective and free vaccine, made available by the SUS.

If so, hepatitis tests are important to assess the evolution of hepatocellular carcinoma, which is usually asymptomatic and amenable to treatment at an early stage. Liver cancer can arise from the excessive use of alcoholic beverages and hepatic steatosis, also called “fat in the liver”.

Credit: Goodbishop/Shutterstock

In addition, other types of liver tumors are cholangiocarcinomas (inflammation of the bile ducts) and angiosarcomas (contact with carcinogenic substances found in pesticides). There are also secondary tumors that originate outside the organ and progress to the liver.

INCA warns of symptoms that should draw attention, such as:

– Abdominal pain;

– Abdominal mass;

– Abdominal distension;

– Unexplained weight loss;

– Loss of appetite;

– Malaise;

– Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes);

– Accumulation of fluid in the abdomen.

The ways to prevent:

– Avoid metabolic diseases, such as the accumulation of fat in the liver (hepatic steatosis) and diabetes;

– Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages;

– Never use anabolic steroids, unless specifically medically indicated;

– Avoid pre-malignant lesions, such as liver adenomas, related to the use of oral contraceptives;

– Maintain an adequate body weight;

– Do not consume food contaminated by aflatoxin – a substance produced by fungi/moulds;

– Do not smoke and avoid inhaling cigarette smoke.

Source: Einstein Agency and Galileo Magazine

