See the 10 Ibovespa shares that fell the most in October 2021 | Scholarships and Indices

The Ibovespa had another month of losses in October, with a drop of 6.74%, closing this Friday (29) at 103,500 points, and accumulating a devaluation of 13.04% in the year. Of the 91 stocks that make up the main stock market index, 79 came out at a loss in the period.

When looking at the 10 Ibovespa stocks that failed the most in October, the result was much more dismal: on average, they lost 27.1%. In September, the average devaluation of the 10 that fell the most had been 22.2%; in August, -16.6%; and in July, -17.4%.

“This month we do see a strong sector component, with airlines, retail and consumption pulling down”, says the head of stock analysis at Órama, Phil Soares, citing papers such as Méliuz, Gol, Azul, CVC, Magalu, Petz, Soma and Espadrilles. “The one that stands out most is the Meluze, with an almost 45% drop, a movement that was followed by the other technology companies on the stock exchange, but that are not on the Ibovespa”, he completes.

Rodrigo Crespi, market specialist at Guide Investimentos, explains that companies in the technology segment end up being harmed in a scenario of higher interest rates “due to the cost of capital and ‘duration‘ [duração dos títulos] longest of government bonds”. “We saw the same movement in the US a few weeks ago when the Nasdaq saw a stronger realization due to higher future interest rates (treasure) of the Treasury”, he comments.

Another sector that was negatively highlighted was travel and tourism. airlines Blue and Goal devalued in October by 31.7% and 26.7%, respectively, while the travel agency network CVC lost 25.8% in the period.

Soares, from Órama, points out the components of the dollar and oil (base for aviation kerosene) as responsible for the increase in costs of these companies and the reduction in demand for their services. THE american currency closed October with a high of 3.71%, traded at R$ 5.6476.

“This ends up putting pressure on companies’ results. But it is worth remembering that the outlook is more positive for the long-term airlines, which are recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and tourism, such as CVC, which suffered this month, but with the return of events it should benefit in the medium term ”, adds Crespi, from Guide.

Behavior of Ibovespa shares in 2021 behavior of actions January February March April May June July August September October high 21 27 60 40 64 29 22 29 21 12 write-offs 60 54 21 42 20 54 62 55 70 79 stable 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 not traded 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total papers in the index 81 81 81 82 84 84 84 84 91 91

Crespi also recalls that, in retail, the negative performance of companies such as Magazine Luiza and Via (formerly Via Varejo), owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio, is due not only to the slowdown in consumption, with everything more expensive and high interest, but also because the competition in the segment is increasingly fierce.

Inflation and interest rates end up affecting the consumer’s purchasing power, but, in addition, they face greater competition from foreigners, with companies like Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon with more aggressive sales promotions, which end up harming the margins of income and operating of Brazilian companies”, he says.

He said Lojas Americanas was not so bad in October because of its possible listing on Nasdaq and the corporate restructuring it is undergoing. “If not, I believe I would be performing poorly as well as Magazine Luiza and Via.”

Also in retail, another penalized role was that of cash and carry assai, with questions by shareholders of the way in which the sale of the Extra hypermarkets operations to Assaí was made by the French group Cassino this month. Although the market sees benefits for the expansion of Assaí, it is less advantageous than for the Pão de Açúcar group and, in addition, there is an inconvenience due to the fact that the operation was considered a transaction between related parties, that is, it did not have passed by the approval of the minority shareholders of both companies.

The Norte Asset management team also brings a commentary on the civil construction sector. “The developers were already being harmed by the increase in raw material and consequently the compression of margins, first in the low-income and now also in the high-income. But they had their situation aggravated by the acceleration of interest rates, showing significant losses and being the sector most affected so far, with losses in the month above 11%”, says Roberto Vidal, partner and responsible for the Investor Relations area of ​​the manager.

Crespi, from Guide, also recalls that, with people returning to the office, there is a probability that the demand for houses will decrease, especially on the part of those who were looking for a place in the interior of the states to gain quality of life. “The demand in the real estate sector may cool down after work returns to face-to-face”, he says.

Among the biggest losses in the civil construction sector are Cyrela (-21.7%), Eztec (-20.1%) and MRV (-17.8%).

Vidal, from Norte, also comments that the main risk being mapped by the house today is the fiscal one, more specifically the approval of some maneuver that hurts the spending ceiling for the approval of financial aid for fatter people.

Crespi adds that the high fiscal risk ends up affecting retail and technology companies more, that is, we can expect even more devaluation in the coming months. For him, companies with a more domestic focus should have a slightly more volatile scenario. Retail, for example, should continue to perform poorly also due to more deteriorated economic prospects.

On the other hand, oil is still resistant, which should favor companies in the sector, such as Petrobras. “The higher dollar also helps to increase cash generation and profit generation for oil companies. The commodity has proven to be more resilient than iron ore, for example, which has been losing value. That’s why our preference for oil,” explains Crespi.

The 10 Ibovespa shares that fell the most in October 2021 Classification Paper trading code Variation (%) Quotation (In R$) 1 MÉLIUZ ON CASH3 -44.93 3.31 two PN BLUE BLUE4 -31.69 24.87 3 ALPARGATAS PN ALPA4 -26.84 38.63 4 GOAL PN GOLL4 -26.70 15.18 5 CVC BRASIL ON CVCB3 -25.79 15.97 6 LUIZA MAGAZINE ON MGLU3 -24.62 10.81 7 INTER BANK UNIT BIDI11 -23.90 35.50 8 SUM ON GROUP SUM3 -22.60 13.12 9 INTERNATIONAL BANK BIDI4 -22.00 12.23 10 CYRELA REALT ON CYRE3 -21.72 14.09