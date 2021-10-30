See what opens and what closes in Belo Horizonte on the All Souls’ holiday – General

Commerce in the capital may operate, provided it complies with the opening hours stipulated by the city hall (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 08/07/2021)

In this holiday of All Souls’ Day, Tuesday (2/11), commerce in Belo Horizonte will be able to function normally, respecting the opening hours stipulated by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH). Information from the Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Chamber (CDL/BH).

According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), bank agencies close on the 2nd, even in locations where the holiday was brought forward to another date. On Monday (1st/11), banks normally open in cities that do not have municipal holidays.

Hemominas units will operate normally at the optional point of November 1st, however, on November 2nd, all units will be closed.

Cemig’s service stations and agencies will operate normally on Monday (1st November), from 8 am to 4:30 pm. On Tuesday (2/11), there will be no office hours. From Wednesday (3/11), the service will be normal.

INSS agencies will be closed on Monday (1st/11). Service can be done remotely. People who need to look for information, ask for benefits and schedule services can use Meu INSS, also available as a mobile app, or even by calling 135, which works from Monday to Saturday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

BH’s Central Market will open at normal hours on Monday (1st November), from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. On the All Souls’ Day, the opening will be from 8am to 6pm.

Check out the schedule of the spaces that are part of the Freedom Circuit: