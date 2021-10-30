Selection chooses Arena Fonte Nova for the last home game of the qualifiers – 29/10/2021

Brazil will face Chile in their last commitment as home team for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. The game will be valid for the 17th round of the competition and is scheduled for March 24, 2022 – confirmation of date and time usually takes place about a month before the match.

The announcement of the headquarters was made today (29) by the coordinator of the Brazilian team Juninho Paulista. The Brazilian team’s last game in Salvador was on June 18, 2019, a 0-0 draw with Venezuela in the second round of the Copa América group stage. The paying public at the time was 39,622 fans.

Before this match against Chile, Brazil still has two commitments as home team for the qualifiers. One of them is already on November 11, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Colombia. The stage chosen for the 13th round was the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

The other game is scheduled for February 1, 2022, against Paraguay, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. This match will be valid for the 16th round.

Brazil has won all of its home matches so far in the Qualifiers: Bolivia (Neo Química Arena), Venezuela (Morumbi), Ecuador (Beira-Rio), Peru (Arena de Pernambuco) and Uruguay (Arena da Amazônia). The game against Argentina, again at the Neo Química Arena, was suspended for non-compliance with sanitary protocols by the visiting team and there is still no definition of the case.

In this next game window, the Brazilian team will face Argentina on November 16, at the Bicentenário stadium, in San Juan, at 20:30 (GMT). The team led by Tite leads the Qualifiers with 31 points from 11 rounds and can confirm their qualification for the World Cup in Qatar this year.