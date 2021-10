Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).| Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented this Friday (29) to the Supreme Court (STF) a criminal report in which he asks that Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) be investigated for alleged cracking. A report in Veja magazine points out that the DEM senator would have embezzled around R$ 2 million in the last five years in an alleged crack scheme inside his office. The information was released by the G1 portal.

“It is not intended – it should be repeated – summarily attributing guilt to Senator Davi Alcolumbre, but only to inform this Court of facts that, if they are considered to be true, deserve due and further accountability,” Vieira told the STF in the request. In a statement, Alcolumbre says he is suffering an unprecedented smear campaign and that there is an orchestration of lying allegations against him.

Vieira asks that the crime news be distributed to one of the ministers and forwarded to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, for the conduct of investigations and the testimonies of the six former employees who reported the irregularities to Veja.