Senator asks the STF to investigate the alleged practice of cracking in the office of Davi Alcolumbre | Policy

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented this Friday (29) to the Supreme Court (STF) a criminal report in which he asks for the investigation of the alleged practice of cracking in the office of former Senate president Davi Alcolumbre (DEM- AP).

According to Veja magazine, the DEM congressman employed ghost workers for five years.

Six women living in the outskirts of the Federal District reported to the magazine that they returned most of the salary they received. They told the magazine that they accepted the proposal because they needed the money, but now they regret it. They said they didn’t even need to go to the Senate. To Veja magazine, they admitted that they never really worked. The publication claims that, with the cracks, Alcolumbre embezzled at least R$ 2 million.

The crack is an irregular practice that consists in hiring someone to work in a parliamentary office in exchange for returning part of the salary that the server would officially earn. In practice, most of the salary goes to the parliamentarian.

“It is not intended – it should be repeated – summarily attributing guilt to Senator Davi Alcolumbre, but only to inform this Court of facts that, if they are reputed to be true, deserve due and further accountability”, says Alessandro Vieira in the document sent to the Supreme Court .

In the piece, the senator of Citizenship requests that the criminal report that he presents be distributed to one of the members of the Supreme Court and that the fact be brought to the attention of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to carry out investigations and take statements from the six former employees of the Alcolumbre office who reported the irregularities.

“The senator in question holds a majority elective mandate, former president of the Federal Senate and currently holds the presidency of the Constitution, Citizenship and Justice Committee of the Federal Senate. It is worthless to say that he cannot claim ignorance of what goes on in his own office – even more considering, according to the content published, that the ‘ghost’ employees never appeared in that room”, declares Alessandro Vieira in the document.

In a note released after the publication of the report, Alcolumbre denied allegations of cracking and said that the practice of confiscating employees’ salaries is “reprehensible”.

“I am surprised by a complaint that points to the alleged hiring of phantom employees and even the reprehensible confiscation of wages. I have never, under any circumstances, at any time, dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the aforementioned facts, which I only learned about now, on the occasion of this report”, wrote Alcolumbre (read the full note at the end of this article).

The presentation of the crime-news is another episode of friction between Davi Alcolumbre and Alessandro Vieira.

As president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre is responsible for scheduling a date for the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed more than three months ago by President Jair Bolsonaro for a position as minister at the Supreme Court. However, the DEM senator resists going ahead with the nomination.

This was already the subject of discussion between Alessandro Vieira and Davi Alcolumbre during a CCJ meeting last month. At the time, Alessandro Vieira questioned Alcolumbre if there was a “republican reason” for the meeting in Mendonça not being scheduled.

“You don’t have the capacity to take that microphone, senator, and say what your reason is for not scheduling a hearing,” said the Cidadania congressman.

Alcolumbre responded by saying he had “unlimited” patience. Vieira, then, replied: “I hope the shame is too.”

The president of the CCJ demanded respect and said that Alessandro Vieira started to use “phrases of effect” since he launched himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

Read below the full note released this Friday by senator Davi Alcolumbre.

I have been suffering from an unprecedented smear campaign. A few weeks ago I released a press release stating that I would not accept being threatened, intimidated or blackmailed. Well, in addition to firmly repeating the same position, I would add that I have received all kinds of “notices”, sent by unknown people, who claim to have information about an orchestration of false claims against me.

First, I was accused of being a religious bigot (a Jew against an evangelical), then an audio, almost 10 years ago, was released in a venomous and vicious narrative of something that never happened.

Then, an operation by the Federal Police, which began in 2020 and has unfolded only now, in several states, where only one name was mentioned and widely publicized: mine. Operation in which I am not investigated.

Now, again, I’m surprised by a report that points to the alleged hiring of phantom employees and even the reprehensible confiscation of wages.

Never, under any circumstances, at any time, have I dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the aforementioned facts, which I only learned about now, on the occasion of this report.

I will take the necessary steps for the competent authorities to investigate the facts.

I will continue to exercise my mandate without fear and without bowing to threats, intimidation, blackmail or spurious attempts to associate my name with any irregularity.