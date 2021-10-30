Sesi-Bauru overturns Sesc-Flamengo and debuts with victory in the Women’s Superliga | volleyball

Sesi-Bauru beat Sesc-Flamengo by 3 sets to 2 (partials of 23/25, 21/25, 25/22, 25/21 and 15/11), this Friday night, in a match played in the gym. Altos da Cidade, in Bauru, and valid for the opening round of the Women’s Superliga 2021/2022.

The confrontation brought Bernardinho and Rubinho, long-time partners in volleyball and who work together as coach and assistant, respectively, in the French men’s team, face to face. inside court, Nia Reed, top scorer of the night with 31 points, took the Viva Vôlei Trophy for best player of the match.

The two teams enter the court for the second round of the Superliga next Friday (5). Sesi-Bauru visits Praia Clube, at 6:30 pm, at Arena Dentil, in Uberlândia-MG. Sesc-Flamengo welcomes Osasco, at 9 pm, at the Tijuca Tênis Clube gym.

Sesi-Bauru players celebrate victory over Flamengo in the Superliga — Photo: Marcelo Ferrazoli/Sesi-SP

Balanced from start to finish, Sesi-Bauru and Sesc-Flamengo made a first set marked by collective and individual mistakes. And whoever missed the least won. With ten points won by Sesi-Bauru’s mistakes, Sesc-Flamengo managed to reverse a three-point disadvantage in the final stretch of the set to win by 25-23.

The start of the second set dispensed with the balance that had been marking the game. Assaulting, Sesc-Flamengo opened seven points of advantage that were decisive to confirm the victory by 25 to 21. After making 17 to 9, the team from Rio saw Sesi-Bauru react and halve the advantage in the final stretch. Despite this, Sesc-Flamengo managed to resume the good rhythm of the game and open two to zero in the confrontation.

Sesc-Flamengo and Sesi-Bauru played a great game in the interior of São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Ferrazoli/Sesi-SP

When everything seemed to be heading towards a smooth victory for Sesc-Flamengo, the hosts reacted and made a set within the expected reality for Sesi-Bauru during the Superliga. With great performance from the trio Adenízia, Dani Lins and Suelle, the team from Bauru took advantage of the opponent’s mistakes (12 points) and closed in 25-22, entering the game again.

With fewer individual and collective errors on the set, Sesi-Bauru had greater effectiveness in attack, especially with Nia Reed, and with Adenízia inspired by blocks, to close in 25-21 and take the confrontation to the tie-break.

Rocked by the good moment, Sesi-Bauru controlled the entire set and managed to confirm the turnaround and victory in the debut of the Superliga: 15 to 11.

Nia Reed scored 31 points and led Sesi-Bauru's comeback over Sesc-Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Ferrazoli/Sesi-SP

Sesi-Bauru: Dani Lins, Adenizia, Suelle, Drussyla, Mara, Nia Reed and Nyeme. Reservations: Pamela, Letícia, Mayhara, Letícia Hemelly, Mayany and Thaisinha. Technician: Rubinho.

Sesc-Flamengo: Juma, Juciely, Maíra, Peña, Valquíria, Sabrina and Natinha. Reservations: Milka, Milena, Ariele, Gabirú, Marcele and Giovana. Technician: Bernardinho.

Women’s Super League 2021/2022

With 12 teams, the Women’s Superliga 2021/2022 maintains exactly the same dispute formula as the last edition. The teams face each other in turn and return and the top eight advance to the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, the teams will face each other with Olympic keying (1st x 8th, 2nd x 7th, 3rd x 6th and 4th x 5th) in a series best of three games. The team with the best campaign can decide whether they prefer to host the first and third or second and third games at home, a rule maintained until the decision of the championship.