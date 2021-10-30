‘She Spoke’ · TV News

Gui Araujo told Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades that Laryssa Bottino had had sex with Arcrebiano de Araújo before being eliminated from A Fazenda 13. The reality show’s production, however, didn’t like the influencer’s comment at all and turned off the cameras in the place where the pawns were.

The subject came up at dawn this Saturday (30) after the end of another party. “On the last day before she left, on Wednesday, she did something. I think she suckled him [Bil] or he suckled her,” Rico commented.

“Both,” answered Bill. “Just him [Gui] you’ll know when he leaves here,” Dayane continued. “I already know without leaving. It was here first, didn’t they sleep here one day?” recalled Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. “But do you think they had sex?” asked the model. “She said it happened, I don’t know what,” explained the influencer.

Curious, Dayane asked: “[Rolou] Handjob?” Shortly thereafter, the bedroom camera was cut to a completely dark environment. Last week, during the Eliminated Live, Lary stated that he had not had sex with the ex-BBB: “It didn’t happen. A sincere shell, just to warm it up.”

Elsewhere, she assessed her relationship with the model. “It was good there, I wasn’t trying. I wasn’t doing it, I just wanted to be always close to him. Just as he was always close to Sthefane [Matos], from Mileide [Mihaile]. I think it was reciprocal in that it wasn’t just a feeling of friendship.”

