She suffered a stroke at age 25: ‘I felt a lot of pain in the head and I had amnesia’ – 10/29/2021

Dominique Lima had just turned 25 years old. One Sunday morning, she woke up with a severe pain in her head. At the time, she suffered from migraine attacks, but the symptoms were different this time: a much more intense pain, in the whole head, and, besides, the discomfort did not go away when she avoided light environments.

Worried and imagining that it could be something more serious, she decided to seek medical attention. At 25, Dominique was suffering from a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), which is the interruption of blood flow to the brain. Today, at 38 years old and already recovered, the businesswoman from Brasília tells VivaBem the story that had a great impact on her life.

“I was already suffering from migraines, but I woke up one Sunday morning with tremendous pain, knowing it would probably be something different. At the time, in November 2009, I was living with my mother and we decided to go to the hospital.

In fact, I had to go in two, as they were unable to make the diagnosis at the first hospital. Then, at the other hospital, it took them a long time to understand what was going on, mainly because they realized that it was much more than a migraine attack.

Also because I also felt the differences in symptoms. It was a very intense pain and one of the characteristics that caught my attention is that the migraine caused me photophobia [sensibilidade à luz solar]. When I turned off the light, my pains decreased by 20%, 30%. In this case, it wasn’t getting better.

The location of the pain was also different: it wasn’t on the side and front, but on the whole head, and of a very strong intensity. I knew it was something more serious. Suspecting meningitis, the doctors ordered the lumbar puncture test and some blood came out.

Doctors also suspected stroke, which had initial characteristics very similar to ischemic [obstrução de uma artéria, impedindo a passagem de oxigênio para células no cérebro]. But blood was also an indicator of hemorrhagic stroke [quando um vaso sanguíneo ou artéria se rompe, causando vazamento do sangue na região e interrompendo o fluxo sanguíneo]. So they said I had both types of stroke.

I went to the pre-surgery and the medical team was evaluating me because, perhaps, I would have to be operated on. It was a tense period, as I didn’t know exactly what was going on. After several evaluations, they chose not to undergo surgery.

In this moment of indecision, a physical therapist came to assess me regarding my temporary amnesia and asked several questions, such as: ‘where do you live? What is your profession?’. I understood the question but couldn’t give the answer. I realized there that the situation was serious.

I was hospitalized for 15 days in the ICU

As I did not operate, I was hospitalized, taking high doses of anticoagulants, anti-inflammatory drugs and, above all, completely bedridden. I couldn’t move my head so as not to increase the risk of bleeding. He knew of the high risk of dying both because of the seriousness and posture of the doctors, and because of the pain he felt.

Dominique Lima spent 15 days in the ICU treating stroke Image: Personal archive

Amnesia improved within the first three days of medication. It took me a while to understand what was happening to me and even to know if I would have sequels and what they would be.

As she was very confused, the doctors were giving the information slowly to avoid any increase in tension that, consequently, could worsen the bleeding. It was a very big scare.

While still hospitalized, I had a symptom that I saw as a kaleidoscope: I saw multiple images of the same thing at the same time. Doctors said it was because of the increased intracranial pressure. it was a good thing strange.

Leaving the hospital, I looked for an ophthalmologist who said that he could improve or not, but that he would be able to correct it with an eyeglass lens. However, that passed. From sequels, I only left with impacts on the strength and movements of the body, but nothing serious, it was something from the time I was bedridden.

The first year after the stroke was the most tense

I had to make constant use of anticoagulants because there is a risk of having a stroke again. At the time, she was using oral contraceptives and this was one of the factors that contributed to the stroke. The doctors explained that it is an accumulation of factors that, if you go beyond that line, a stroke ends up occurring.

Also, I also have a genetic factor that hadn’t been identified before. So much so that he had already undergone previous tests to find out if he could take contraceptives and, until then, everything was fine. But then I discovered this other genetic factor.

In my family, there is a tendency to hypercoagulation of the blood, something super complicated. We have a history of thrombosis and infarction, but there were no cases of stroke before.

Dominique Lima adopted frequent physical activity and meditation Image: Personal archive

After I got better, I stopped using any type of hormonal treatment to decrease the chances of a stroke occurring. I also adhered to several lifestyle changes. At 25, I had a stress level very similar to other people my age, but I was always mentally restless talking.

I had a migraine treatment, as this increases the risk of a stroke, and in my lifestyle, I started to do regular physical activity — something we always hear about and, in fact, it makes a lot of difference. I also take greater care with sleep hygiene and include meditation. I try to live the days as healthy as possible.

Today, I follow up with the hematologist [médico que estuda o sangue] less frequently. Now, I only use anticoagulant, prophylactically [preventiva], when I get involved in some risky activity, such as surgery or air travel, mainly.

With each passing year, my risk of having a new stroke decreases. That’s why every year that passes is a victory for me. I’m happy and with a greater perspective on life.”

World Stroke Day

October 29 is considered World Stroke Day, a disease responsible for many hospitalizations, disability and deaths in the world. In Brazil alone, 6 million people die a year, and 16 million are left with sequelae.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has drawn the attention of specialists from all over the planet: stroke has increasingly affected the young population, being the 5th leading cause of deaths in the 15 to 59 age group. In Brazil, there were 13 thousand deaths of Brazilians between 15 and 40 years old, in the last five years, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Stress can be one of the main factors for the increase of the disease among the younger population. The most common type of stroke in this public is ischemic, according to Thaís Augusta, neurologist and coordinator of Neurology at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília. In addition, there are other risk factors that can also interfere.

“Amenities such as constant use of the car, the remote control and the fast food exaggerated, for example, also favor the worsening of risk factors for stroke, such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle”, explains the neurologist. In addition, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and diabetes are also considered important risk factors.

Although it is more common in older men, in younger men, stroke can occur more frequently in women, according to Augusta. “There is an association important with diseases rheumatologic, which are autoimmune, like lupus, which affect women more,” he says.