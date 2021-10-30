‘She’s really cursed’ · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will expel Tamar (Juliana Xavier) from his life in Genesis. After the deaths of his two oldest children, the shepherd will be worried about the condition of his wife, Muriel (Rhaisa Batista), who will freak out and even pull his daughter-in-law’s hair. So he will send the girl away from his house and ask: “What if she is really cursed?”

In the chapter of Record’s biblical novel scheduled to air next Thursday (4) , the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will talk to Hira (Sandro Pedroso), who will ask if it wouldn’t be better for the girl to stay at the family’s house a little longer.

“You’ve seen Muriel’s condition. If she stays here, things will only get worse. Even because I don’t intend to bring Tamar back,” Judah will say. “What are you talking about?”, the Hebrew’s friend will question. “And if it’s true that she’s really cursed?” the shepherd will finish.

Hira will refute his colleague’s thesis. “Judah, you’re going through a very difficult time. It’s normal to think all sorts of things, but you know Tamar isn’t the reason for the loss of your children. You know marriage wasn’t easy for her. They both were. very difficult, but she never complained. She stayed here, faithful to her family, always obedient, always like a daughter,” will argue the confidant.

José’s brother (Juliano Laham), however, will stamp his foot and demonstrate fear that the “black widow” will cause the death of his last child, Selá (Guilherme Seta, in adulthood). “In any case, Tamar will go back to her father’s house. I don’t want Selá to die like the other two did,” the pastor will say

Afterwards, Judah will send Tamar away, but the girl will still try to make amends with her father-in-law. “Thank you for taking care of me the time I was here. I tried to say goodbye to Mrs. Muriel, but she didn’t want to see me,” the young woman will vent, in tears.

Judah will avoid the eyes of her daughter-in-law, who will still cry out: “I’ve lost too, I’m also suffering… Can’t I really stay? Please.” However, the patriarch will be irreducible. “It’s better this way,” the pastor will conclude.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

