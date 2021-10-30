Silva e Luna contradicts Bolsonaro: ‘We don’t do public policies’

Petrobras’ greatest contribution to society is the payment of taxes and dividends to the Union, which can use these resources to implement social policies, which is not the role of the state-owned company, said Petrobras president General Joaquim Silva e Luna, a day after the company announced a strong result in the third quarter of the year and anticipated billions in payment to its shareholders.

The speech contradicts statements made the day before by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, hours before the announcement of the company’s results, criticizing the company’s high profits and the prices of fuel sold at its refineries.

Once again, the company’s president argued that he does not control the international price of oil, one of the variables considered in the calculation of fuel readjustments. He also reiterated that the return to society takes place mainly through the payment of dividends to the Federal Government, its majority shareholder.

“Major shareholder (government) receives the majority and decides to employ in public policy what Petrobras cannot do. Society is largely unaware of what Petrobras can do. We cannot make public policies, we have to comply with the law”, highlighted Luna.

The price of the commodity has soared in the international market, operating since the beginning of October at the level of US$ 80 a barrel, affecting the prices of its derivatives in the domestic market. With this advance, Petrobras needs to adjust its prices so as not to lose competitiveness in the market and avoid shortages, justified Luna.

He denied that he is feeling pressured by the truckers, who are threatening a strike on November 1st, having among the claims the fall in the price of diesel. For the general, the question of fuel prices is being dealt with by the National Congress and the government, but he admitted that Petrobras may be a little more sensitive to the matter, without giving details.

“We know that Congress is studying with the government solutions that range from a buffer fund, gas vouchers, truck vouchers… Petrobras is attentive, but in the sense of feeling pressure, no, but Petrobras can be more sensitive to what’s happening,” Luna said.

On Thursday night, Petrobras announced a profit of R$ 31 billion and anticipated the distribution of R$ 31.8 billion to its shareholders, including the Union, which added to the dividends already announced in August, of R$ 31.6 billion, guarantees shareholders at least R$63.4 billion, around US$12 billion.

During presentations throughout Friday to bring the result to analysts and journalists, Luna explained that the decision of the Board of Directors, to anticipate compensation, “is consistent with our compensation policy and compatible with the company’s financial sustainability” . and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing ever better returns to shareholders.

“We insist that the maximum efficiency of our results generates the maximum amount of taxes and dividends for the Union, we think about the most vulnerable and those who need it for their work, with the truck drivers”, said the president of Petrobras.

According to the company’s Financial and Investor Relations Director, Rodrigo Araújo, stated that in a positive scenario, the company will be able to pay a volume of dividends greater than 60% of the cash flow, provided for in its remuneration policy. It also announced the possible anticipation of further dividends in the fourth quarter of the year.

Araújo recalled that the company’s gross debt reached the level of US$ 160 billion in the middle of the last decade, but that it is now within the target set for 15 months from now, at around US$ 60 billion. “It’s an important milestone because it puts us with a leverage equal to our competitors,” he said. According to him, the company reached an “optimal” leverage level.

The executive also informed that the company’s next Strategic Planning, for the period 2022-2026, should be released between the end of November and the beginning of December, and confirmed the participation in the next government’s oil and gas auction, in December, in which it has already exercised its right of preference to hold at least 30% of the assets offered, the Atapu and Sépia fields, in the pre-salt of the Santos basin.