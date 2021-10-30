Silviano kills witnesses to get rid of the police and José Alfredo · TV News

Silviano (Othon Bastos) will show a murderous side in the final week of Império. The former butler of Medeiros will kill two witnesses to get rid of the police and José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. The villain, however, does not imagine that the commander went after Jesuína (Laura Cardoso) again and discovered the servant’s connection with Fabrício Melgaço.

In the scenes scheduled to air from this Saturday (30), Silviano will go to the mansion in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, and find the pool without the millions of euros. Maria Marta’s ex-husband (Lilia Cabral) will see two employees and put them against the wall so they can tell who was there.

One of them will reveal that the “man in black” was in the house and will blurt out that he must give a statement to the police. Without thinking twice and very coldly, Cristina’s father’s ex-servant (Leandra Leal) will pick up the gun, shoot the employee and kill him on the spot. The other will try to flee, but will be hit by a fatal shot from Silviano.

Meanwhile, the businessman will be with Jesuína and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) in Minas Gerais. They will pressure her to find out why the mansion in Petrópolis is in the old woman’s name. After being threatened, she will denounce: “It was Renato Silviano. It’s been a while since he was at my house saying that he was a representative of a person who took care of my son.”

José Alfredo will believe that Silviano is Fabrício Melgaço himself, but Jesuína will tell that he has already heard the servant talk on the phone with the commander’s enemy.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

