Silvio de Abreu will lead development nucleus at HBO Max

Aiming to expand investment in local productions and give voice to talents on screen and behind the camera, HBO Max announced today (29) the formation of its new core of teleseries for Latin America, with Silvio de Abreu, author of novels like sassaricading, Babel tower The high spirits, as an exclusive talent to accompany the development of productions.

In the role of showrunner, Silvio will work directly with the Latin American authors and directors in all productions.

“I am very happy with this new journey and I already feel at home with such a competent team, which I have had the pleasure of meeting in other opportunities. Creating narratives and bringing relevant themes that make the audience get involved, identify and impact society are fuels for this challenge that, I’m sure, will yield many incredible projects“says Silvio.

Graduated in scenography, Silvio de Abreu he began his professional career as an actor, then as a director, but became an author. After experiences on TVs Tupi, Excelsior and Girl Scouts, he debuted in Globo Network. With a long career in Rio de Janeiro, Silvio launched hits for audiences and, in 2015, he moved to an executive career, as Director of Genre of Dramaturgy, where he revealed more than twenty new authors, making room for new ideas and formats.

This new ad is also part of the brand’s goal to develop more than 100 local productions by 2023. All these new titles will be exclusive to the platform under the brand Max Originals.