Silvio de Abreu will lead development nucleus at HBO Max

Aiming to expand investment in local productions and give voice to talents on screen and behind the camera, HBO Max announced today (29) the formation of its new core of teleseries for Latin America, with Silvio de Abreu, author of novels like sassaricading, Babel tower The high spirits, as an exclusive talent to accompany the development of productions.
In the role of showrunner, Silvio will work directly with the Latin American authors and directors in all productions.
“I am very happy with this new journey and I already feel at home with such a competent team, which I have had the pleasure of meeting in other opportunities. Creating narratives and bringing relevant themes that make the audience get involved, identify and impact society are fuels for this challenge that, I’m sure, will yield many incredible projects“says Silvio.