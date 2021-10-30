Sílvio de Abreu will manage soap operas at HBO Max

HBO Max announced the creation of a “teleseries” development nucleus for Latin America, headed by WarnerMedia Latin America’s head of Artistic Talents, Mônica Albuquerque, and supervised by none other than Silvio de Abreu, former director of the department of Globo dramaturgy and author of successful films and novels.

The communiqué also provides a curious description of what these “teleseries” are that Sílvio de Abreu will help develop. “It is a format that represents a lot of artistic creation in Latin America”, according to Tomás Yankelevich, Chief Content Officer of WarnerMedia Latin America, who then differentiates “telesseries” from American series. “Our dramaturgy has a lot to share with the world. And in recent years, with the development of American series, we have clearly seen the search for the longbow, so characteristic of serials that have inhabited the screens of Latin America for a long time,” he added.







What HBO Max is announcing, without assuming, is that it will make soap operas!

Novels “with about 50 chapters, bringing fiction content in a hybrid format that combines the basis of the melodrama with the rhythm of the series”, describes the text. “The teleseries [leia-se novelas] have the objective of connecting in a unique way to the Brazilian audience and to the entire region that so vibrates, cheers and is moved by stories in this format [isto é, com novelas]”.

50 episodes is precisely the duration of Globo’s first streaming soap opera, “Secret Truths 2”.

In the new role, described in a statement as “showrunner”, Silvio de Abreu will work in contact with authors and directors of new projects of the genre on the platform.

“I am very happy with this new journey and I already feel at home with such a competent team, which I have had the pleasure of meeting in other opportunities. Create narratives and bring relevant themes that make the audience get involved, identify and manage impact on society fuels this challenge, which I’m sure will yield many incredible projects,” said the professional.

From the pornochanchada films of the 1970s to his television career, Sílvio de Abreu pursued several styles, which were reflected in the versatility of his soap operas, such as “Guerra dos Genders” (1983), “Queen of Scrap” (1990) and “The Next Victim ” (1995).

The executive career, however, is much more recent. He became Globo’s Director of Dramaturgy in 2015, and in this position he helped to reveal more than 20 new authors, making room for new ideas and formats.

The launch of the HBO Max development core is part of a project to launch 100 new Latin American productions by 2023. All of these new titles will be made available exclusively through the platform under the Max Originals brand.